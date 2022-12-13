For FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.58%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that FuelCell Energy Announces Solid Oxide Electrolysis and Fuel Cell Platform to Improve Control and Flexibility of Energy Investments.

Modular platform optimized for low-cost production of clean hydrogen and power.

Over the last 12 months, FCEL stock dropped by -49.93%. The one-year FuelCell Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.29. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.41 billion, with 405.56 million shares outstanding and 404.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.65M shares, FCEL stock reached a trading volume of 9580657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $3.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FuelCell Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.05 and a Gross Margin at -15.25. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.45.

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

FCEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $611 million, or 44.80% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,231,611, which is approximately -0.951% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,242,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.82 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $37.68 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 2.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 17,931,369 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 10,311,913 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 147,745,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,988,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,812,726 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 780,268 shares during the same period.