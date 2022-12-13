For Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.23 during the day while it closed the day at $13.15. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Dun & Bradstreet Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”.

GAAP Revenue and Adjusted Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 were both $556.3 million. GAAP Revenue and Adjusted Revenue increased 2.7% and 6.6% on a constant currency basis compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -4.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNB stock has declined by -10.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.67% and lost -35.82% year-on date.

The market cap for DNB stock reached $5.84 billion, with 429.20 million shares outstanding and 339.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 6128740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $16.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on DNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

DNB stock trade performance evaluation

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.91, while it was recorded at 13.33 for the last single week of trading, and 15.02 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.07 and a Gross Margin at +41.42. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 1.81%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,059 million, or 88.20% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 79,048,691, which is approximately -10.455% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP, holding 57,867,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $760.96 million in DNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $307.61 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly -9.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 28,872,648 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 23,237,262 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 332,617,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,727,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,446,833 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,323,536 shares during the same period.