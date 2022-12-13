Express Inc. [EXPR] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $9

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] traded at a low on 12/12/22, posting a -10.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.11. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Express, Inc. and WHP Global Enter into Mutually Transformative Strategic Partnership, Leveraging a Platform to Build a Portfolio of Brands and Accelerate Long-Term Growth.

Capitalizes on Strength of EXPR as a Fully Integrated Omnichannel Platform and WHP Expertise in Acquiring and Growing Global Consumer Brands to Drive Growth.

WHP to Invest $25 Million to Acquire 5.4 Million Newly Issued Shares of EXPR at $4.60 Per Share, Representing an Approximate 7.4% Pro Forma Ownership.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6494634 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Express Inc. stands at 22.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.34%.

The market cap for EXPR stock reached $108.14 million, with 68.27 million shares outstanding and 65.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 6494634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Express Inc. [EXPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

How has EXPR stock performed recently?

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.78. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2518, while it was recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2531 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Express Inc. [EXPR]

There are presently around $37 million, or 49.30% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: TOWLE & CO with ownership of 4,822,073, which is approximately -5.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,946,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.93 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 12.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 5,677,125 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 10,008,371 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,381,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,066,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,608,988 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,919,845 shares during the same period.