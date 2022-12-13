Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Is Currently 0.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.43%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Enbridge Sustain offers turnkey energy solutions in Ontario.

Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today a new energy-as-a-service line of business called Enbridge Sustain. This service offers dependable and convenient energy solutions to help homeowners, developers and commercial customers in Ontario reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and energy costs. The currently offered technologies include geothermal heating, solar photovoltaic, hybrid heating and electric vehicle chargers.

Working with trusted partners, Enbridge Sustain manages end-to-end delivery including design, installation, maintenance, and energy reporting, at no upfront cost to customers. Customers will enjoy peace of mind and pay a convenient and affordable monthly fee over a contracted period that varies based on the technology.

Over the last 12 months, ENB stock rose by 4.13%. The one-year Enbridge Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.16. The average equity rating for ENB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.85 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, ENB stock reached a trading volume of 17833164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $43.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

ENB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.13, while it was recorded at 39.27 for the last single week of trading, and 42.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enbridge Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76.

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ENB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 3.70%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,055 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 160,175,676, which is approximately 1.481% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,349,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $2.58 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly -6.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 538 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 39,301,062 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 37,908,615 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 940,710,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,017,920,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,673,611 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,380,177 shares during the same period.