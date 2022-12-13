Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] is -85.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [NASDAQ: EDBL] price surged by 59.36 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Edible Garden Announces New Distribution with Gristedes and D’Agostino Supermarkets.

Edible Garden Products to be Available in 29 Gristedes and D’Agostino retail locations, situated in densely populated, high-traffic Urban Areas, in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Westchester Counties.

A sum of 8585286 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 181.27K shares. Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares reached a high of $0.66 and dropped to a low of $0.262 until finishing in the latest session at $0.43.

The one-year EDBL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.67. The average equity rating for EDBL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDBL shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edible Garden AG Incorporated is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

EDBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.23. With this latest performance, EDBL shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.96% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4855, while it was recorded at 0.3184 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Edible Garden AG Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.24 and a Gross Margin at +6.17. Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.71.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.50% of EDBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDBL stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 180,875, which is approximately -0.822% of the company’s market cap and around 31.90% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 22,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in EDBL stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9000.0 in EDBL stock with ownership of nearly -33.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edible Garden AG Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Edible Garden AG Incorporated [NASDAQ:EDBL] by around 46,641 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 22,398 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 180,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDBL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,575 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,898 shares during the same period.