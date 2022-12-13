Credit Suisse slashes price target on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] – find out why.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] slipped around -1.88 points on Friday, while shares priced at $68.59 at the close of the session, down -2.67%. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Together We Advance_Human Rights.

At AMD, we believe we can have the most impact on addressing the systemic causes of forced and bonded labor by working with multi-stakeholder initiatives and leveraging relationships with our manufacturing suppliers. Through our membership in the Responsible Labor Initiative (RLI), we share resources and tools with our suppliers to help address the root causes of this complex issue. Migrant workers can be vulnerable to conditions of forced labor. Collaboration with our suppliers on responsible recruitment is critical to meeting our requirements and international expectations of addressing forced labor risk.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is now -52.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMD Stock saw the intraday high of $70.67 and lowest of $68.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 156.73, which means current price is +25.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 82.30M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 58898884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $90.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $75 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $100, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 80 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 33.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.52. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.95, while it was recorded at 70.62 for the last single week of trading, and 86.62 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 14.79%.