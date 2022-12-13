Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] Revenue clocked in at $15.60 million, down -98.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNXA] gained 57.20% or 0.1 points to close at $0.26 with a heavy trading volume of 24459175 shares. The company report on September 28, 2022 that CONNEXA Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement.

The aggregate gross proceeds to Connexa from the private placement is expected to be approximately $5.0 million. Connexa intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes and to repurchase inventory.

It opened the trading session at $0.1972, the shares rose to $0.5656 and dropped to $0.1625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNXA points out that the company has recorded -96.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 731.30K shares, CNXA reached to a volume of 24459175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for CNXA stock

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.95. With this latest performance, CNXA shares gained by 12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2445, while it was recorded at 0.1994 for the last single week of trading.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.49 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] managed to generate an average of -$2,324,345 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.05.Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.70% of CNXA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNXA stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,018,510, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.10% of the total institutional ownership; GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC, holding 50,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in CNXA stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5000.0 in CNXA stock with ownership of nearly -88.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNXA] by around 1,033,467 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 513,748 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 443,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,103,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNXA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,033,467 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 354,234 shares during the same period.