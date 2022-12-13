China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] gain 57.83% so far this year. What now?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ: CJJD] jumped around 3.8 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.11 at the close of the session, up 114.80%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, “We are pleased with our fiscal year 2022 financial results, which reflect our continued growth momentum that we have achieved overall improvement across all key financial metrics. Compared with fiscal year 2021, our total revenue and gross profit increased by 23.5% and 24.9%, respectively, while our net loss narrowed down by 61.8%. Our solid financial performance demonstrates the resilience of our business and the reliability of our current business strategies in the current challenging market amid COVID-19 pandemic. Through leveraging the advantage of our stable supplier network, extensive distribution channels, and deep customer connections, we have proven our capability to execute our multifaceted growth plan and scale our business. Our dedicated team continues to provide high-quality services to customers, which has improved our brand awareness, strengthened customer relationships and distinguished us from peers in the market.”.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stock is now 57.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CJJD Stock saw the intraday high of $7.9099 and lowest of $3.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.60, which means current price is +397.20% above from all time high which was touched on 12/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 100.02K shares, CJJD reached a trading volume of 14463730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48.

How has CJJD stock performed recently?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 256.36. With this latest performance, CJJD shares gained by 323.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 197.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 96.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 98.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 93.87 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.10% of CJJD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CJJD stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 403,334, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.11% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 78,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in CJJD stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $3000.0 in CJJD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ:CJJD] by around 413 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 20,118 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 461,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 482,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CJJD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 413 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,715 shares during the same period.