Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] – find out why.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HARP] closed the trading session at $1.41 on 12/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.40, while the highest price level was $3.3548. The company report on December 11, 2022 that Harpoon Therapeutics Presents Updated Interim Results at ASH 2022 for Novel T Cell Engager HPN217 in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

Clinically active across a wide dose range (2.15 to 24 mg) in a Phase 1 trial of heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

77% (10/13) objective response rate (ORR) observed across highest doses (12 and 24 mg).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.32 percent and weekly performance of 95.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 88.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 196.48K shares, HARP reached to a volume of 98764842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HARP shares is $7.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HARP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $16, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on HARP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HARP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

HARP stock trade performance evaluation

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 95.67. With this latest performance, HARP shares gained by 88.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HARP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.13 for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8819, while it was recorded at 0.9838 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1624 for the last 200 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [HARP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31 million, or 69.50% of HARP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HARP stocks are: BIOIMPACT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 3,196,707, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.66% of the total institutional ownership; NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., holding 3,156,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.45 million in HARP stocks shares; and MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.42 million in HARP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HARP] by around 1,156,762 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,231,621 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 18,300,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,688,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HARP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,306 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,782,129 shares during the same period.