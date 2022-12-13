Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Stock trading around $3.13 per share: What’s Next?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.1375 during the day while it closed the day at $3.13. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Shop Gifts for Everyone on The List at Bed Bath & Beyond®, buybuy BABY® and Harmon®.

Find the best brands and hottest gifts and be inspired through curated guides by price, recipient, or interest.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) has the perfect present for everyone this holiday season. With Hannukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa around the corner, shop Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Harmon to find gifts for hosting and toasting, bringing joy with toys and unique gifts that every foodie, neat freak, and cozy enthusiast will love. For a gift that keeps giving, customers can earn and redeem points every time they shop, across all three banners with the Welcome Rewards™ loyalty program – and from Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 24 Welcome Rewards+ members will receive 30 percent off their total purchase (one time use).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock has also loss -13.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBBY stock has declined by -62.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.62% and lost -78.53% year-on date.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $298.26 million, with 88.15 million shares outstanding and 86.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.15M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 7895698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $3.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

BBBY stock trade performance evaluation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.30. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -19.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.12 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $170 million, or 54.50% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,485,702, which is approximately -8.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,205,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.54 million in BBBY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.13 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -6.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 5,392,263 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 23,067,143 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 18,790,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,249,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,910,113 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,964,739 shares during the same period.