Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is -27.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] loss -0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $32.38 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2022 that BofA Names Jim Morehead President of Seattle.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Alex Yang becomes Seattle Market Executive, succeeding Jeremey Williams who accepts promotion to Community Relations Manager Executive.

Bank of America has named Jim Morehead president of Bank of America Seattle. The company also announced that Alex Yang will become Seattle Market Executive, replacing Jeremey Williams who was recently promoted to Community Relations Manager (CRM) Executive.

Bank of America Corporation represents 8.11 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $260.25 billion with the latest information. BAC stock price has been found in the range of $32.08 to $32.6014.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.84M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 36948457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $41.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37.50, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Buy rating on BAC stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAC shares from 51 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 627.10.

Trading performance analysis for BAC stock

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.25. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.24 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.91, while it was recorded at 33.01 for the last single week of trading, and 35.72 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 5.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $181,846 million, or 71.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 602,457,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.51 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.43 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,311 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 220,690,354 shares. Additionally, 1,086 investors decreased positions by around 197,140,879 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 5,198,169,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,616,000,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,060,067 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 35,992,393 shares during the same period.