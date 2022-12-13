Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Is Currently 4.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] gained 4.06% or 1.29 points to close at $33.10 with a heavy trading volume of 5826678 shares. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Antero Resources Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources,” “Antero,” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $32.93, the shares rose to $33.99 and dropped to $32.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AR points out that the company has recorded -22.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -107.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, AR reached to a volume of 5826678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $49.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on AR stock. On July 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 42 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -12.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.92, while it was recorded at 31.68 for the last single week of trading, and 35.11 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $7,758 million, or 80.00% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 45,737,900, which is approximately 2.983% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,099,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $897.0 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $410.32 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -4.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 26,902,313 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 38,670,522 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 168,792,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,365,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,696,222 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,557,944 shares during the same period.