Altria Group Inc. [MO] Stock trading around $46.96 per share: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.54% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.49%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 Per Share.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today announced that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on January 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 21, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, MO stock rose by 4.15%. The one-year Altria Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.63. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $84.43 billion, with 1.80 billion shares outstanding and 1.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, MO stock reached a trading volume of 5523034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $48.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $53 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $43, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MO stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 55.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.04, while it was recorded at 46.62 for the last single week of trading, and 47.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.28. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.16%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,842 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,134,691, which is approximately 0.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,310,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.21 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.7 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -7.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 883 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 42,381,718 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 56,466,053 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 962,533,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,061,381,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,992,519 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 4,453,608 shares during the same period.