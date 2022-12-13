Alight Inc. [ALIT] Is Currently -0.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] loss -0.58% or -0.05 points to close at $8.53 with a heavy trading volume of 5578766 shares. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Alight announces the global expansion of its proprietary platform, Alight Worklife®.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The initial phase of this global expansion adds Alight’s payroll solution, creating a streamlined and unified end-to-end payroll experience to help employers manage the complexities of global payroll.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announces the global expansion of its proprietary employee experience platform, Alight Worklife, with the addition of its payroll solution. The Alight Worklife platform combines AI and data with robust content across many dimensions of employee wellbeing to create a personalized and integrated experience that drives better outcomes for individuals and organizations. This global expansion of the platform harmonizes payroll and HR into a single, automated solution to help clients process, review, report and analyze payroll globally.

It opened the trading session at $8.62, the shares rose to $8.67 and dropped to $8.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALIT points out that the company has recorded 22.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, ALIT reached to a volume of 5578766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 33.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -13.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.33, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.25 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alight Inc. [ALIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.66 and a Gross Margin at +23.77. Alight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00.

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $3,710 million, or 94.90% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 52,477,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.63 million in ALIT stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $264.81 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 3.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 44,298,241 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 17,263,173 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 373,412,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,973,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,681,422 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,092,871 shares during the same period.