Affimed N.V. [AFMD] moved down -33.33: Why It’s Important

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] traded at a low on 12/12/22, posting a -33.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.36. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Affimed Presents Updated Data for AFM28 Demonstrating Efficient Elimination of Leukemic Stem and Progenitor Cells in Combination with Allogeneic NK cells in Preclinical Models of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome at the Annual ASH 2022 Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AFM28 efficiently directs allogeneic NK cells to CD123-positive leukemic cells, including leukemic stem and progenitor cells, inducing their depletion in samples of patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Leukemia cell lysis was independent of differences in CD123 expression levels and mutational status suggesting broad activity of AFM28-redirected NK cells and the potential for deep anti-leukemic responses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14728189 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affimed N.V. stands at 15.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.57%.

The market cap for AFMD stock reached $199.40 million, with 149.34 million shares outstanding and 137.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, AFMD reached a trading volume of 14728189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $9 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has AFMD stock performed recently?

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.85. With this latest performance, AFMD shares dropped by -40.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.41 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.91, while it was recorded at 1.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.87. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.87.

Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Insider trade positions for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]

There are presently around $114 million, or 66.20% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,350,000, which is approximately 8.937% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,737,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.52 million in AFMD stocks shares; and RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P., currently with $10.5 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 14,225,866 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 9,704,808 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 60,191,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,121,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,653,385 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,863,419 shares during the same period.