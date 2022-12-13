ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $5

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.65%. The company report on December 9, 2022 that ADMA Biologics Announces Closing of $69 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

ADMA intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to accelerate commercialization and production activities, complete plasma center buildout and obtain FDA approvals, to conclude post FDA marketing approval research and development projects, and for working capital, capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

Over the last 12 months, ADMA stock rose by 174.44%. The one-year ADMA Biologics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.0. The average equity rating for ADMA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $736.46 million, with 196.38 million shares outstanding and 155.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, ADMA stock reached a trading volume of 8575113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

ADMA Stock Performance Analysis:

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.65. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADMA Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.41 and a Gross Margin at +0.57. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.61.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $474 million, or 80.00% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,975,594, which is approximately 3.057% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 10,933,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.91 million in ADMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $34.4 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 217.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 26,976,497 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 16,619,703 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 86,188,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,784,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,693,158 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,483,789 shares during the same period.