Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is 16.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] gained 2.93% on the last trading session, reaching $77.36 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Crash Bandicoot Returns in All-new Team Based, Four vs. Four, Competitive Showdown, Crash Team Rumble™.

Play as Everyone’s Favorite Marsupial and Friends in Team-Based Online Multiplayer in 2023.

Get ready to team up and throw down, because Crash and his friends (and foes) are back, and this time there will be some unexpected, fur-ocious competition! In development by the talented team at Toys for Bob who brought fans the acclaimed Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time™, Crash Team Rumble™ is an all-new 4v4, team-based online multiplayer video game set in Crash Bandicoot’s vibrant and zany universe. Published by Activision Publishing, Inc., Crash Team Rumble will release on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X/S and Xbox One® in 2023.

Activision Blizzard Inc. represents 782.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.22 billion with the latest information. ATVI stock price has been found in the range of $74.38 to $77.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 11317043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $92.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

Trading performance analysis for ATVI stock

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.75, while it was recorded at 75.86 for the last single week of trading, and 77.23 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.21.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 7.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $48,943 million, or 83.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,987,590, which is approximately -3.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 60,141,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.65 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.55 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -0.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 555 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 60,919,574 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 52,441,089 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 519,303,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,663,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,524,098 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,376,546 shares during the same period.