why Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.29

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.55 at the close of the session, down -0.48%. The company report on December 9, 2022 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS SERIES I PREFERRED STOCK.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock is now -5.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBAN Stock saw the intraday high of $14.705 and lowest of $14.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.79, which means current price is +24.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.80M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 13961477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $16.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.44.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 14.68 for the last single week of trading, and 13.84 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $17,213 million, or 83.60% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,706,810, which is approximately 1.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 140,041,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.11 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 3.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 465 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 57,655,387 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 39,722,338 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 1,085,612,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,182,989,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,795,420 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 12,851,619 shares during the same period.