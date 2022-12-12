why Citigroup Inc. [C] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.89

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] gained 0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $44.86 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Citi Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Review.

Citigroup will issue its fourth quarter results via press release at approximately 8 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 13, 2023. At 11 a.m. (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference.

The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor/pres.htm. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Citigroup Inc. represents 1.94 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.56 billion with the latest information. C stock price has been found in the range of $44.55 to $45.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.45M shares, C reached a trading volume of 14017005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $56.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 516.70.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.04. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.52, while it was recorded at 44.97 for the last single week of trading, and 49.56 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -11.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $62,665 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,678,243, which is approximately 0.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,308,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.1 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.84 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 797 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 76,164,250 shares. Additionally, 748 investors decreased positions by around 81,126,902 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 1,239,602,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,396,893,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,051,507 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 5,760,960 shares during the same period.