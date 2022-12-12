Wells Fargo lifts Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] plunged by -$0.88 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $94.26 during the day while it closed the day at $92.83. The company report on November 28, 2022 that RadNet’s Aidence Artificial Intelligence (AI) Subsidiary and Google Health Enter into Collaboration to Help Improve Lung Cancer Screening with AI Solutions.

Lung cancer screening with low-dose CT has been shown to significantly reduce lung cancer mortality by as high as 24% for men and 33% for women, according to the 2020 NELSON trial. Screening initiatives are increasingly being implemented in Europe, such as the UK’s Targeted Lung Health Checks. In the United States, eligibility criteria have recently been broadened, further reflecting the benefit of lung cancer screening.

Alphabet Inc. stock has also loss -7.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOOGL stock has declined by -16.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.49% and lost -35.91% year-on date.

The market cap for GOOGL stock reached $1214.35 billion, with 6.86 billion shares outstanding and 5.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.02M shares, GOOGL reached a trading volume of 28019394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $127.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $133 to $132. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $145, while Truist kept a Buy rating on GOOGL stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOGL shares from 187.50 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

GOOGL stock trade performance evaluation

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.94 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.47, while it was recorded at 95.59 for the last single week of trading, and 112.49 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $422,438 million, or 78.60% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 477,035,902, which is approximately 0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 7.78% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 411,450,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.19 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.3 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly 0.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,811 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 164,571,495 shares. Additionally, 1,647 investors decreased positions by around 231,571,676 shares, while 425 investors held positions by with 4,154,517,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,550,660,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,117,054 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 17,562,132 shares during the same period.