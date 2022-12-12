Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] moved up 3.07: Why It’s Important

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] traded at a high on 12/09/22, posting a 3.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.09. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The following six companies will be added to the Index: CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIVN), Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBD), GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS), Baker Hughes Company (Nasdaq: BKR), and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FANG).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29001499 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stands at 5.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.93%.

The market cap for WBD stock reached $26.13 billion, with 2.43 billion shares outstanding and 2.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.89M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 29001499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $20.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $42 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.74, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.40%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

There are presently around $15,177 million, or 56.30% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176,243,822, which is approximately 1.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,024,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 3.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 554 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 155,974,292 shares. Additionally, 959 investors decreased positions by around 152,976,418 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 1,059,572,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,368,523,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,178,224 shares, while 238 institutional investors sold positions of 54,344,184 shares during the same period.