Wall Street Analyst Reiterated AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -27.29%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Fathom Events Notches Highest Grossing Event in Company History with THE CHOSEN: Season Three: Episode 1 & 2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Global Phenomenon Presented in Conjunction with Angel Studios Grosses over $14.4 million in U.S. Box Office Making it Fathom’s Best Performer in Company History.

Angel Studio’s The Chosen – the global phenomenon, multi-episode television drama based on the life of Jesus – just made history again with Fathom Events by becoming the highest-grossing event in company history, selling over 1.2 million tickets and grossing over $14.4 million at the U.S. box office.

Over the last 12 months, AMC stock dropped by -67.18%. The one-year AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -121.64. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.14 billion, with 516.82 million shares outstanding and 515.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.92M shares, AMC stock reached a trading volume of 22989441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.29. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 14.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.70, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $806 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,270,302, which is approximately 3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,010,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.56 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $61.21 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 10,620,541 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 21,215,244 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 103,811,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,646,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,035,935 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,623,191 shares during the same period.