Vale S.A. [VALE] is 23.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vale S.A. [NYSE: VALE] jumped around 0.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.94 at the close of the session, up 3.10%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vale S.A. stock is now 23.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VALE Stock saw the intraday high of $17.09 and lowest of $16.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.84, which means current price is +44.56% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 43.78M shares, VALE reached a trading volume of 40811726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vale S.A. [VALE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $17.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vale S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Vale S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on VALE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

How has VALE stock performed recently?

Vale S.A. [VALE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, VALE shares gained by 20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.31 for Vale S.A. [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 16.55 for the last single week of trading, and 15.49 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. [VALE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vale S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Vale S.A. [VALE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. go to -10.20%.

Insider trade positions for Vale S.A. [VALE]

There are presently around $16,052 million, or 21.40% of VALE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 140,904,348, which is approximately -2.251% of the company’s market cap and around 38.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 131,601,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in VALE stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.71 billion in VALE stock with ownership of nearly -14.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

242 institutional holders increased their position in Vale S.A. [NYSE:VALE] by around 69,853,034 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 111,940,831 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 765,786,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 947,580,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VALE stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,898,203 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 10,508,284 shares during the same period.