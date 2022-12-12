UBS slashes price target on Bilibili Inc. [BILI] – find out why.

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.07%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, BILI stock dropped by -57.26%. The one-year Bilibili Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.39. The average equity rating for BILI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.36 billion, with 395.06 million shares outstanding and 306.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.61M shares, BILI stock reached a trading volume of 24460746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $24.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $42 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33.

BILI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.07. With this latest performance, BILI shares gained by 149.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.57 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.82, while it was recorded at 22.16 for the last single week of trading, and 21.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bilibili Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.03.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.57. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$666,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,108 million, or 25.60% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,887,276, which is approximately -15.088% of the company’s market cap and around 3.18% of the total institutional ownership; YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 10,250,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.46 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $254.1 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 7,520,039 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 20,284,538 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 55,143,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,948,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 708,477 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 6,621,878 shares during the same period.