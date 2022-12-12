Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $3.90

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.69 during the day while it closed the day at $3.48. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Good Supply Cannabis Brand Launches ‘Peppermint Phatty’.

New 510 Thread Vape Cartridge Now Available Across Canada.

Tilray Brands Inc. stock has also loss -24.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TLRY stock has declined by -0.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.96% and lost -50.50% year-on date.

The market cap for TLRY stock reached $2.18 billion, with 611.40 million shares outstanding and 601.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.45M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 23853410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $4.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

TLRY stock trade performance evaluation

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.02. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31.

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $247 million, or 12.50% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 8,584,556, which is approximately 20.642% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,862,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.36 million in TLRY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $13.45 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly -53.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 16,669,967 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 10,882,058 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 43,355,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,907,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,300,180 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,798 shares during the same period.