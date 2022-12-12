SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Stock trading around $4.34 per share: What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.40 during the day while it closed the day at $4.34. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Galileo Launches Customizable Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Solution for Banks and Fintechs.

Galileo to manage and service loans in seamless, bank-issued Galileo Buy Now, Pay Later offering, enabling more financial flexibility for today’s digital consumer.

Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC, a leading financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), today announced a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution with issuance of single-use virtual cards and complete loan servicing. Banks and fintechs will have access to the customizable Galileo Buy Now, Pay Later solution, offering them easy entry into the in-demand BNPL market and enabling greater spending power for their customers.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -7.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOFI stock has declined by -32.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.94% and lost -72.55% year-on date.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $4.08 billion, with 916.76 million shares outstanding and 870.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.48M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 16546021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

SOFI stock trade performance evaluation

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.66. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -12.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.46.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,385 million, or 34.60% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,808,733, which is approximately 7.822% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,679,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.49 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $135.21 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

266 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 46,503,305 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 127,074,642 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 145,455,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,033,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,300,334 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 100,322,686 shares during the same period.