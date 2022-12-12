Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock Initiated by Raymond James analyst, price target now $65

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] closed the trading session at $46.97 on 12/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.83, while the highest price level was $50.53. The company report on December 6, 2022 that SLB Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offer.

Regulatory News:.

SLB (NYSE: SLB) today announced the consideration payable in connection with the previously announced offer (the “Offer”) by Schlumberger Holdings Corporation, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of SLB (“SHC”), to purchase for cash up to a certain amount of the notes listed in the table below (the “Notes”), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated November 21, 2022 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.83 percent and weekly performance of -11.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.84M shares, SLB reached to a volume of 16067806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $59.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 39.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SLB stock trade performance evaluation

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.02. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.02, while it was recorded at 49.79 for the last single week of trading, and 41.74 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 44.40%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55,302 million, or 85.70% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,210,874, which is approximately 1.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,398,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.04 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.29 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 647 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 121,320,811 shares. Additionally, 539 investors decreased positions by around 84,593,265 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 971,469,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,177,383,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,747,801 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 10,736,681 shares during the same period.