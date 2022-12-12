Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock Resumed by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $16

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] traded at a low on 12/09/22, posting a -3.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.36. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Plug Power Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results.

A conference call will be held today, November 8, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12011281 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plug Power Inc. stands at 6.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.09%.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $8.03 billion, with 578.04 million shares outstanding and 523.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.97M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 12011281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $30.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.50. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.07 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.81, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading, and 21.10 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $4,174 million, or 59.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,584,268, which is approximately -2.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,003,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $681.41 million in PLUG stocks shares; and VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $240.71 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 12389.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 53,331,483 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 42,831,267 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 216,241,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,403,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,585,759 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,402,299 shares during the same period.