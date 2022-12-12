Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Is Currently -8.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] loss -8.43% or -1.06 points to close at $11.51 with a heavy trading volume of 11545534 shares. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Renewing our Commitment to our Pledge Partners.

At Peloton, our mission is to enable our Members to be the best versions of themselves, anytime, anywhere. We also understand the scale and impact of the barriers hindering so many from becoming their best selves. As the global leader in connected fitness, we recognize our responsibility to help break down those barriers and support greater access and equity around physical fitness and mental wellness.

It opened the trading session at $12.42, the shares rose to $12.47 and dropped to $11.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PTON points out that the company has recorded 9.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.48M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 11545534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $19 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PTON stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.14.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.46. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 34.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 12.26 for the last single week of trading, and 13.77 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $3,098 million, or 86.60% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 38,764,584, which is approximately -13.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,169,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.21 million in PTON stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $289.12 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly -8.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 38,610,707 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 35,117,149 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 195,428,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,156,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,379,033 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 10,630,371 shares during the same period.