Paramount Global [PARA] fell -36.98% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] gained 5.08% on the last trading session, reaching $19.02 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2022 that PARAMOUNT+ ARRIVES IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA, AND SWITZERLAND, CONCLUDING A YEAR OF GLOBAL EXPANSION.

Global and Local Stars Like Dani Levy and the Cast of THE SHEIK, plus STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS’ Anson Mount and 1883’s Marc Rissmann Celebrated the Launch During an Exclusive Launch Event in Berlin.

Following Last Week’s Launch In France and Today’s Launch In Germany, Austria And Switzerland, Paramount+ Is Now Available in 45 Markets Globally.

Paramount Global represents 649.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.85 billion with the latest information. PARA stock price has been found in the range of $18.02 to $19.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.14M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 13048835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $40 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on PARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43.

Trading performance analysis for PARA stock

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 22.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.68, while it was recorded at 18.56 for the last single week of trading, and 26.13 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -11.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $9,350 million, or 81.80% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 91,216,510, which is approximately 16.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,511,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $772.83 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly -9.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 41,755,117 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 31,116,050 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 418,717,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,588,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,994,923 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 4,675,762 shares during the same period.