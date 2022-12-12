Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $203.07 billion, down -27.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] price plunged by -0.80 percent to reach at -$1.98. The company report on December 7, 2022 that New Industry Data for Society Partnership launched by GitHub, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Northumbrian Water Group, R² Factory and UK Power Networks.

Through the partnership, seven industry leaders commit to making their data more open and accessible to help solve the world’s biggest problems.

On Wednesday, a new Industry Data for Society Partnership (IDSP) was launched by GitHub, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), LinkedIn, Microsoft, Northumbrian Water Group, R2 Factory and UK Power Networks. The IDSP is a first-of-its-kind cross-industry partnership to help advance more open and accessible private-sector data for societal good. The founding members of the IDSP agree to provide greater access to their data, where appropriate, to help tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges in areas such as sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

A sum of 20599948 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.48M shares. Microsoft Corporation shares reached a high of $248.31 and dropped to a low of $244.16 until finishing in the latest session at $245.42.

The one-year MSFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.34. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $296.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $354 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on MSFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.71, while it was recorded at 246.50 for the last single week of trading, and 264.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82.

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MSFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 13.01%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,296,524 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 634,238,715, which is approximately 0.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 518,843,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.33 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $72.52 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly 0.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,279 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 160,056,089 shares. Additionally, 1,968 investors decreased positions by around 121,353,049 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 5,001,467,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,282,876,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,363,995 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,114,543 shares during the same period.