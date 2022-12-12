Meta Platforms Inc. [META] is -65.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] gained 0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $115.90 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Climate Talks – Episode 05: Counting Carbon.

Meta Platforms Inc. represents 2.68 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $305.80 billion with the latest information. META stock price has been found in the range of $113.87 to $117.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 45.58M shares, META reached a trading volume of 25990539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $153.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $205 to $105, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on META stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 11.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.15. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 14.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.64, while it was recorded at 116.34 for the last single week of trading, and 166.34 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $191,973 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,346,878, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 150,686,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.46 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $13.36 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -0.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,263 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 77,357,902 shares. Additionally, 1,691 investors decreased positions by around 110,706,447 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 1,468,305,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,656,369,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,022,574 shares, while 308 institutional investors sold positions of 7,090,906 shares during the same period.