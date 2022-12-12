Market cap of The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] reaches 11.17M – now what?

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VGFC] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.0912 during the day while it closed the day at $0.08. The company report on November 30, 2022 that THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY RECEIVES RESERVATION OF RIGHTS FROM LENDER IN RESPECT OF FINANCIAL COVENANT DEFAULT.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”) today announced that it has determined that it is not in compliance with the cash coverage ratio financial covenant of not less than 2.50:1:00, as required pursuant to the terms of its loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with Waygar Capital Inc. (“Waygar”), which occurrence constitutes an event of default under the Loan Agreement (the “Default”).

Waygar has subsequently issued a reservation of rights letter to the Company, notifying the Company that it does not intend to take any action in respect of the Default at this time, without waiving any of its legal rights under the Loan Agreement.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. stock has also loss -15.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VGFC stock has declined by -49.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -70.43% and lost -88.55% year-on date.

The market cap for VGFC stock reached $11.17 million, with 132.31 million shares outstanding and 92.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, VGFC reached a trading volume of 13310907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Very Good Food Company Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73.

VGFC stock trade performance evaluation

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.01. With this latest performance, VGFC shares gained by 12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0996, while it was recorded at 0.0895 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2365 for the last 200 days.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.44 and a Gross Margin at -84.55. The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -445.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.12.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.40% of VGFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGFC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 13,100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.48% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 190,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in VGFC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $14000.0 in VGFC stock with ownership of nearly -42.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VGFC] by around 370,539 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 264,762 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 13,310,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,946,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGFC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,696 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 135,776 shares during the same period.