Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 662.30M – now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] price plunged by -22.40 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Meta Materials Announces FINRA Has Revised Corporate Action for Exchange of Series A Preferred.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that FINRA has revised its notice regarding the corporate action of exchanging META’s Series A Preferred shares (OTC:MMTLP) for shares of common stock of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. on its daily list. Please see https:

See Daily List of 12/6/2022. Announcement Revised: MMTLP shareholders with settled positions as of 12/12/22 will receive one (1) share of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. for every one (1) share of MMTLP held. Purchases of MMTLP executed after 12/8/22 will not receive the distribution. Will not be quoted Ex. Symbol: MMTLP will be deleted effective 12/13/22.

A sum of 39568550 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.93M shares. Meta Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $1.81 and dropped to a low of $1.23 until finishing in the latest session at $1.42.

The one-year MMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.2. The average equity rating for MMAT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.24. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3289, while it was recorded at 1.7920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2916 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 9.90% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,537,958, which is approximately 38.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,402,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.67 million in MMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.77 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly -73.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 9,042,944 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 24,133,292 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 2,391,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,567,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 859,660 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,323,567 shares during the same period.