Market cap of Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] reaches 41.51B – now what?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] loss -6.11% or -3.88 points to close at $59.62 with a heavy trading volume of 13096793 shares. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Devon Energy Releases 2022 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress on Environmental Targets and Focus on the Reliability and Resilience of Its Business.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“Devon’s continued progress on our ESG targets is something I’m extremely proud of,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO. “As a company we aim to lead by example by using the same thoughtful, disciplined, and balanced approach with our ESG performance as we do with our financial performance.

It opened the trading session at $61.95, the shares rose to $62.375 and dropped to $59.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DVN points out that the company has recorded -17.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.07M shares, DVN reached to a volume of 13096793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $80.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for DVN stock

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.91. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.96, while it was recorded at 63.61 for the last single week of trading, and 64.67 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 31.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

There are presently around $31,052 million, or 80.70% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,173,489, which is approximately 2.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,292,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.55 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly 7.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 716 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 43,611,054 shares. Additionally, 484 investors decreased positions by around 44,463,219 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 432,749,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,823,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,362,192 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,705,854 shares during the same period.