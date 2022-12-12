Market Analysts see AT&T Inc. [T] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] loss -0.16% or -0.03 points to close at $19.09 with a heavy trading volume of 29770240 shares. The company report on December 6, 2022 that AT&T COO Updates Shareholders at UBS Global TMT Conference.

Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T* Inc. (NYSE:T), spoke today at the UBS Global TMT Conference where he provided an update to shareholders.

McElfresh reiterated that AT&T continues to take a disciplined and return-focused approach to growth and investment and made the following points:.

It opened the trading session at $19.07, the shares rose to $19.35 and dropped to $19.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for T points out that the company has recorded -7.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 46.12M shares, T reached to a volume of 29770240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $20.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on T stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for T shares from 22 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for T stock

AT&T Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.69, while it was recorded at 19.09 for the last single week of trading, and 18.56 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73.

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to -4.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $72,453 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 600,524,205, which is approximately 0.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 495,169,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.45 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.36 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,160 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 169,471,078 shares. Additionally, 1,164 investors decreased positions by around 201,609,592 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 3,424,241,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,795,322,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,997,059 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 28,937,227 shares during the same period.