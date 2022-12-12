Market Analysts see Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [NYSE: AMAM] traded at a high on 12/09/22, posting a 1007.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.54. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Ambrx Announces Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data Evaluating ARX788 in HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Who Progressed Following T-DM1 Treatment.

Data to be discussed in a Spotlight Poster Presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Preliminary Phase 2 results from ACE-Breast-03 study demonstrate 57.1% confirmed overall response rate (ORR) by RECIST v1.1 and 100% disease control rate (DCR) in heavily pre-treated patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer (mBC) following treatment with Ambrx’s ARX788 anti-HER2 Antibody Drug Conjugate.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 120794696 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at 76.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 28.19%.

The market cap for AMAM stock reached $15.80 million, with 38.62 million shares outstanding and 5.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 97.47K shares, AMAM reached a trading volume of 120794696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAM shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.87.

How has AMAM stock performed recently?

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 808.00. With this latest performance, AMAM shares gained by 546.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.40 for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.90, while it was recorded at 1.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. go to 21.70%.

Insider trade positions for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]

Positions in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [NYSE:AMAM] by around 145,472 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 544,810 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 16,035,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,726,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,831 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 122,800 shares during the same period.