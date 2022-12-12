Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] moved up 12.37: Why It’s Important

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] closed the trading session at $1.27 on 12/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.25, while the highest price level was $1.84. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Marin Software Announces its Amazon Ads Advanced Partner Status.

Marin Software, one of the leading providers of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced it achieved Amazon Ads advanced partner status. MarinOne’s integration with the Amazon Ads API allows brands to easily manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Ads campaigns – including Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, Sponsored Display, and Amazon DSP.

The new partner recognition program from Amazon Ads gives partners the advanced partner status based on the growth they deliver for their advertising clients and their level of engagement and expertise with Amazon Ads products like sponsored ads and Amazon DSP.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.77 percent and weekly performance of 7.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 156.88K shares, MRIN reached to a volume of 36712110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

MRIN stock trade performance evaluation

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, MRIN shares gained by 8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1999, while it was recorded at 1.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8916 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.84 and a Gross Margin at +46.29. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.73.

Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.00% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 784,606, which is approximately 1.994% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 225,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in MRIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.29 million in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 269,813 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 454,485 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,339,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,063,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,809 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 401,376 shares during the same period.