Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell -56.25% so far this year. What now?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] gained 1.67% or 0.09 points to close at $5.49 with a heavy trading volume of 14698629 shares. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Lumen expands Genesys partnership to offer holistic, cloud-based solution for contact centers.

Lumen’s global network now paired with experience-orchestration capability from Genesys.

Contact centers are looking to transition quickly from physical, on-premises solutions to cloud-based and hybrid models. This helps them gain flexibility, data security, functionality, and reduced costs, and it is why Lumen Technologies® (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the launch of Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud. The new service is the result of Lumen’s expanded partnership with Genesys®, the global cloud leader in experience orchestration and one of the world’s premier contact center technology providers.

It opened the trading session at $5.36, the shares rose to $5.63 and dropped to $5.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LUMN points out that the company has recorded -51.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.15M shares, LUMN reached to a volume of 14698629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $6.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -13.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 9.65 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $4,536 million, or 80.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,383,245, which is approximately -0.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,039,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $532.75 million in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $391.32 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -1.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 45,606,683 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 48,340,520 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 732,193,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,140,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,905,585 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 8,592,593 shares during the same period.