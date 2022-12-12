Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Stock trading around $12.10 per share: What’s Next?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.64%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Record Results for Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2022; Provides Fiscal 2023 Outlook.

Fourth quarter and Fiscal 2022 sales increased 16.3%; Comparable sales growth of 10.2% in the fourth quarter and 10.6% in Fiscal 2022.

Diluted earnings per share increased 34.8% to $0.31 in the fourth quarter and increased 26.9% to $0.85 in Fiscal 2022; Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 34.6% to $0.35 in the fourth quarter and increased 11.8% to $0.95 in Fiscal 2022.

Over the last 12 months, LESL stock dropped by -42.68%. The one-year Leslie’s Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.76. The average equity rating for LESL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.34 billion, with 183.27 million shares outstanding and 176.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, LESL stock reached a trading volume of 12440473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on LESL stock. On August 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LESL shares from 28 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 67.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

LESL Stock Performance Analysis:

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.64. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.40, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading, and 16.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leslie’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

LESL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,553 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,434,979, which is approximately 210.183% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C., holding 18,120,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.26 million in LESL stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $178.69 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly 2.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 33,502,901 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 15,520,210 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 161,997,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,020,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,881,322 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,108,540 shares during the same period.