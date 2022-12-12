JP Morgan slashes price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] – find out why.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $15.35 on 12/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.32, while the highest price level was $15.82. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Amendment and Extension of Operating Credit Facility.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“We are pleased to have successfully amended and extended the majority of our Operating Credit Facility by one year to 2025,” said Mark A. Kempa, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “As part of this amendment, we were able to modify certain financial covenants and secure additional debt capacity of $1.5 billion, including approximately $0.5 billion of secured debt capacity. While we continue to believe our ongoing and organic cash generation provides a path to restore our balance sheet over time, the increase in debt capacity provides meaningful additional financial flexibility, if needed, as we prepare for multiple scenarios in an uncertain macroeconomic environment.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.99 percent and weekly performance of -7.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.34M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 11623488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $20 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock. On September 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NCLH shares from 18 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.38, while it was recorded at 15.71 for the last single week of trading, and 15.57 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,789 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,714,581, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 24,084,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.7 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $358.47 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 25,226,580 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 26,519,705 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 195,087,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,833,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,072,659 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,137,518 shares during the same period.