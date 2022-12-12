Jefferies lifts NIO Inc. [NIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] loss -5.82% on the last trading session, reaching $12.63 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that NIO Inc. Provides November 2022 Delivery Update.

Company Achieved New Record-High Monthly Deliveries.

NIO delivered 14,178 vehicles in November 2022, increasing by 30.3% year-over-year.

NIO Inc. represents 1.64 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.40 billion with the latest information. NIO stock price has been found in the range of $12.6201 to $13.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.53M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 43738539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $32 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24.30 to $12.30, while China Renaissance kept a Hold rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

Trading performance analysis for NIO stock

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 36.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.71, while it was recorded at 12.93 for the last single week of trading, and 17.35 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIO Inc. [NIO]

There are presently around $6,570 million, or 35.70% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 96,781,178, which is approximately 0.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,063,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $783.86 million in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $648.8 million in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 31,319,308 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 65,848,163 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 423,035,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,203,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,817,144 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,222,249 shares during the same period.