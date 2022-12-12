Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Revenue clocked in at $15.50 million, down -96.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] price surged by 5.48 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Helbiz Kitchen Partners to Bring Food Delivery to United States with Kitchen United.

Helbiz Kitchen will launch its menu in NYC and Austin with Kitchen United, the Google and Fidelity backed cloud kitchen network.

Helbiz Kitchen, a part of Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), is bringing its ghost kitchen offerings to the United States thanks to a partnership announced today with Kitchen United, a leading ghost kitchen network in the U.S. The partnership will initially bring Helbiz Kitchen to two cities allowing users to order from a diverse set of menus.

A sum of 18569468 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.71M shares. Helbiz Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2138 and dropped to a low of $0.1824 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The average equity rating for HLBZ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19.

HLBZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.73. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares gained by 23.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2552, while it was recorded at 0.2069 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1046 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helbiz Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.00% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 104.073% of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 492,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in HLBZ stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $47000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 2,029,883 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 281,915 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 946,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,258,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,387 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 276,805 shares during the same period.