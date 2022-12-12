Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] – find out why.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] closed the trading session at $80.69 on 12/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.69, while the highest price level was $82.19. The company report on October 26, 2022 that TSMC Launches OIP 3DFabric Alliance to Shape the Future of Semiconductor and System Innovations.

The Expanded TSMC Open Innovation Platform Drives New Ecosystem Collaboration to Enable Next-Generation HPC and Mobile Applications.

TSMC (TSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced the Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) 3DFabric Alliance at the 2022 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum. The new TSMC 3DFabric™ Alliance is TSMC’s sixth OIP Alliance and the first of its kind in the semiconductor industry that joins forces with partners to accelerate 3D IC ecosystem innovation and readiness, with a full spectrum of best-in-class solutions and services for semiconductor design, memory modules, substrate technology, testing, manufacturing, and packaging. This alliance will help customers achieve speedy implementation of silicon and system-level innovations and enable next-generation HPC and mobile applications using TSMC’s 3DFabric technologies, a comprehensive family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.93 percent and weekly performance of -0.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.95M shares, TSM reached to a volume of 13777195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $95.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 51.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

TSM stock trade performance evaluation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, TSM shares gained by 24.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.09, while it was recorded at 80.38 for the last single week of trading, and 85.75 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +49.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.58.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.86. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] managed to generate an average of $9,156,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 21.50%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 555 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 112,190,883 shares. Additionally, 724 investors decreased positions by around 110,926,318 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 651,452,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 874,569,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,328,761 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 6,547,780 shares during the same period.