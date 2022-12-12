CSX Corporation [CSX] Is Currently -0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] loss -0.32% or -0.1 points to close at $31.42 with a heavy trading volume of 10533150 shares. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Quality Carriers Named a Top Company for Women in Transportation.

Bulk Chemicals Trucking Company Celebrated for Creating Inclusive Culture for Women.

It opened the trading session at $31.54, the shares rose to $31.64 and dropped to $31.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSX points out that the company has recorded 3.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.95M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 10533150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $32.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $38 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.61, while it was recorded at 31.27 for the last single week of trading, and 31.80 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 11.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $49,143 million, or 76.00% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,938,921, which is approximately -0.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,888,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.1 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -10.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 644 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 83,867,063 shares. Additionally, 623 investors decreased positions by around 117,167,624 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 1,363,026,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,564,061,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,821,876 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 7,374,176 shares during the same period.