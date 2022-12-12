Credit Suisse lifts Micron Technology Inc. [MU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] loss -0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $54.87 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Micron Delivers the World’s Most Advanced Client SSD Featuring 232-Layer NAND Technology.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

New Micron 2550 SSD brings outstanding PCIe Gen4 performance and superior user experience.

Micron Technology Inc. represents 1.10 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.22 billion with the latest information. MU stock price has been found in the range of $54.52 to $55.855.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.59M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 9921848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $66.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. On September 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 56 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 22.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for MU stock

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.51, while it was recorded at 54.32 for the last single week of trading, and 63.25 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.36. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.88.

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $47,658 million, or 82.40% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,605,706, which is approximately 0.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,297,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.57 billion in MU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.6 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 24.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 557 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 68,887,271 shares. Additionally, 663 investors decreased positions by around 90,184,674 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 709,481,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 868,553,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,325,620 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 10,109,535 shares during the same period.