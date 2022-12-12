Cowen slashes price target on Lyft Inc. [LYFT] – find out why.

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] gained 2.91% on the last trading session, reaching $10.95 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Lyft Announces Third Quarter Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Q3 revenue of $1.05 billion was an all-time high.

Lyft Inc. represents 356.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.84 billion with the latest information. LYFT stock price has been found in the range of $10.44 to $11.095.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.13M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 12456745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $23.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $18, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on LYFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09.

Trading performance analysis for LYFT stock

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.44, while it was recorded at 10.62 for the last single week of trading, and 19.90 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

There are presently around $3,177 million, or 83.90% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 51,607,927, which is approximately 26.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,299,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.98 million in LYFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $195.96 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 2.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 60,341,926 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 43,609,736 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 186,176,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,128,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,601,752 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 10,976,312 shares during the same period.