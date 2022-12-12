Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] moved down -1.88: Why It’s Important

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] price plunged by -1.88 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Coterra Energy to Participate at Upcoming Conference.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today announced that Thomas E. Jorden, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Energy Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.coterra.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

A sum of 13366515 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.88M shares. Coterra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $25.20 and dropped to a low of $24.43 until finishing in the latest session at $24.48.

The one-year CTRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.4. The average equity rating for CTRA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $35.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.20. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.17 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.33, while it was recorded at 25.38 for the last single week of trading, and 28.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coterra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.58 and a Gross Margin at +56.05. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CTRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 8.47%.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,488 million, or 97.40% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,892,197, which is approximately -0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 79,900,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.63 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 4.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 59,756,315 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 52,168,774 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 643,303,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 755,228,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,397,335 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 9,823,457 shares during the same period.