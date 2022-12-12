COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] Is Currently 11.82 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: COMS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.88%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that COMSovereign Receives Approval for Continued Nasdaq Listing.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that on November 29, 2022, a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) granted its request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company’s continued listing on Nasdaq is subject to its evidencing compliance with the minimum bid price requirement by February 2, 2023, and the filing requirements of timely periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including filing its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all to be filed by February 24, 2023, and certain other conditions. The Company is working to file its delinquent periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as practicable and is otherwise taking definitive steps to evidence compliance with all other applicable criteria for continued listing on Nasdaq.

The Company must satisfy the time frame granted by the Panel or Nasdaq will provide written notification that its securities will be delisted. There are no assurances that the Company will be able to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq.

Over the last 12 months, COMS stock dropped by -89.39%. The average equity rating for COMS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.01 million, with 184.59 million shares outstanding and 160.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.56M shares, COMS stock reached a trading volume of 81478590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMSovereign Holding Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

COMS Stock Performance Analysis:

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, COMS shares gained by 85.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0766, while it was recorded at 0.1139 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2521 for the last 200 days.

Insight into COMSovereign Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -312.97 and a Gross Margin at -67.78. COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1210.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -216.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.51.

COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.60% of COMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMS stocks are: BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC PARTNERS with ownership of 1,814,596, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,718,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in COMS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $53000.0 in COMS stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in COMSovereign Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:COMS] by around 1,937,783 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,150,341 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,670,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,758,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,815,630 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 979,165 shares during the same period.