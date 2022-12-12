Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell -23.53% so far this year. What now?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] loss -1.08% on the last trading session, reaching $48.46 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Cisco Releases 2022 Purpose Report, Highlighting Progress on ESG Goals.

Cisco Systems Inc.

I’m happy to announce that today Cisco released its annual Purpose Report.

Cisco Systems Inc. represents 4.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $201.26 billion with the latest information. CSCO stock price has been found in the range of $48.44 to $49.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.70M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 14294863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $55.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $46 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on CSCO stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 43 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CSCO stock

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.73, while it was recorded at 48.71 for the last single week of trading, and 46.95 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.78%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $145,037 million, or 75.00% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 377,757,324, which is approximately 1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,859,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.66 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.84 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,441 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 106,007,877 shares. Additionally, 1,211 investors decreased positions by around 115,978,963 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 2,770,930,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,992,917,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,209,230 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 4,508,509 shares during the same period.